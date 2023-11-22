Advertise With Us

Fatalities reported in multi-car crash on Business 127 in Clinton County

(mgn)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are on the scene of a fatal multi-car crash in Clinton County.

According to the Michigan State Police, a multi-vehicle crash on Business 127 at Chadwick Rd. has resulted in “fatalities.”

MSP did not say how many people died.

Both north and southbound roads are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Governor Whitmer pardons Dolly Pardon the turkey - Gemma Proulx reporting
After a rainy Tuesday, our weather will be improving just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WILX Weather Website 11/22/2023
