Crews respond to house fire in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews responded to a house fire in East Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the house fire at the intersection of Cresentwood and Kensington roads at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 22. The East Lansing Police Department told News 10 at the scene, they were able to control the blaze and eventually put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries. The East Lansing Fire Department is working to figure out what caused the fire.

