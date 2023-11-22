Countdown to Kickoff For Michigan and Ohio State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two network pregame shows will be in Ann Arbor Saturday in advance of the country’s big college football game of the day, Ohio State at Michigan. For the second straight year they meet with identical 11-0 records. Michigan is a 4 1/2 point favorite and for the sixth time this season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended and cannot work the sideline nor be in the stadium. The winner meets Iowa in the Big Ten title game the following Saturday in Indianapolis. Michigan has won the last two games in the series.

