Children find forever families on adoption day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s all smiles and laughter inside some Michigan courtrooms on Tuesday. In Downtown Lansing, dozens of families finalized their adoptions at the Michigan Supreme Court.

“They are just our kids. I truly really believe they were born to be ours,” said Kristina Palmer.

Three years of court days and home visits. Now coming to a happy end. Families across the state are being recognized for providing loving homes to children.

Including John and Kristina Palmer, who officially welcomed one year old jack with the help of their village.

“You realize, all they need is they’re safe and they’re loved and they’re healthy,” said Kristina.

Last year, the Palmer family adopted Jack’s biological brother and sister. Now, with their oldest son, the Michigan Supreme Court granted them officially, a family of 6.

“From day one all of these kids have come like they were ours,” said John Palmer. “Sounds possessive a little bit but they were home when they came to us so now that it’s official it’s just another checkmark.”

“So excited, I’m so thrilled when children get placed with these wonderful families,” said 30th Circuit Court Judge Carol Koenig. I’m just so thrilled. It’s the best work we do and to be able to release these kids to live a life that looks like, it’s just gonna be really positive for them.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of children in foster care is down nearly 14,000 from 2018. The Palmers encourages everyone to consider adoption.

“Everyone said, how can you love a child and maybe have to give them back, but I knew from the minute that we took them you can’t guard your heart. Like you open and love them fully and I wanted that to make an impact for them,” said Kristina.

For many, it’s giving kids another chance and preserving forever families.

