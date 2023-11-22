Advertise With Us

2 arrested in connection to armed robbery in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men were arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly committing an armed robbery at a home in East Lansing.

East Lansing Police said they received a call at around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 21 about an armed robbery at Center Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already run off. However, the officers set up a perimeter and eventually arrested both men.

It is unclear if anyone sustained injuries. Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

