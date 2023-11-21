Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Rainy Tuesday before a drier Thanksgiving

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may find a few slick spots on roadways and sidewalks north and west of Lansing early Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 10 A.M. for Gratiot and Montcalm Counties. First Alert Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on it all.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2023

  • Average High: 45º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: -4° 1880
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1987

