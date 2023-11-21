Advertise With Us

Swanson not making a run for Congress, but says ‘great days ahead’

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson put to rest rumors he might make a run for Congress after Congressman Dan Kildee recently announced he will be retiring at
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson put to rest rumors he might make a run for Congress after Congressman Dan Kildee recently announced he will be retiring at the end of his term.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Swanson said while he was honored to be considered for the election, that is not his path.

“I was created to be an executive branch leader, like the sheriff,” Swanson said in a video message.

In his video, he thanked Kildee for his work for the community.

He ended the video by saying, “There are great days ahead, and I am just getting started.”

Read next:
Midland City Council votes down investment incentive request from developer
After a more than three-hour-long discussion, the Midland City Council voted down the...
UAW chief, having won concessions from strikes, aims to expand membership to nonunion automakers
File - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain talks with members picketing near a General...
AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
AI surveillance begins at Michigan State Capitol
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting
Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan
Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment

Latest News

Construction pausing for easier commute for Thanksgiving travelers
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the cooler temperatures and rain showers we...
Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of the day’s top stories
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
Ford to resume building Michigan electric vehicle battery plant delayed by strike, but scale it back
You may find a few slick spots on roadways and sidewalks north and west of Lansing early...
WEATHER EXTRA: Rainy Tuesday before a drier Thanksgiving