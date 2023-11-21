Advertise With Us

Students learn more about college savings program in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday night, students turned out at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse in Lansing to learn about the MSU Federal Credit Union’s (MSUFCU) college savings program.

The Lansing School District and the City of Lansing have partnered with the credit union for the program.

MSUFCU provides financial education to kindergarten through ninth-grade students and helps them set up free accounts to save for college.

“It’s about parents getting that information, about all of the community coming together and being there for their students, understanding that it is more than just one program. That there’s a whole community supporting their students. And that we want their students to be successful,” said Cecilia Sandoval, a Lansing SAVE specialist from MSUFCU.

Some professional soccer players from FIFA showed up at the event. Each student who came got a $15 bonus deposited into their college savings accounts.

