Researchers say parents with young children use social media to get advice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parenting is not easy, and many parents are using social media to get advice.

According to a new poll from the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Fund, four out of every five parents of young children ages zero to four use social media to talk about everything from toilet training to nighttime rituals and discipline.

More than 70% of parents said they’re concerned about getting the wrong advice, which could put their child in danger and compromise their personal information. The authors of the study said parents should be careful.

“So before posting, think about are you giving enough to describe the situation where you want someone else’s advice without giving away too much personal information about your family or giving out personal information or video of your child. And I think it’s really about stop and think before you post,” said Sarah Clark.

40% of parents said it’s tough to distinguish between good and bad advice on social media.

