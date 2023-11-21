Advertise With Us

Police searching for 2 people suspected of body slamming a garage door in Livingston County

(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people who allegedly body-slammed a garage door in the middle of the night in Livingston County.

“Do you recognize either one of the knuckleheads,” said the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. According to officials, the two suspects body slammed a garage door causing a lot of damage.

This was the 5th report of a body-slammed garage door in November.

(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

People who know any information are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting
Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

Latest News

Counterfeit goods on the rise ahead of Black Friday
Michigan voters on future elections
Mid-Michigan Matters: Lowering bills as you turn up the heat
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman