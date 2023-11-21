Police searching for 2 people suspected of body slamming a garage door in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people who allegedly body-slammed a garage door in the middle of the night in Livingston County.

“Do you recognize either one of the knuckleheads,” said the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. According to officials, the two suspects body slammed a garage door causing a lot of damage.

This was the 5th report of a body-slammed garage door in November.

(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

People who know any information are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

