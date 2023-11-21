Officials considering creating park around the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new park could be coming to downtown Lansing. The State Capitol Commission is exploring the possibility.

It would be called “Park Michigan.” The park would provide a walking connection between all government buildings around the State Capitol. It would also feature a “We the People Plaza”—where visitors could see a 360-degree view of the entire park.

“One of the ancillary benefits of the new addition that we did of Heritage Hall to the capital as we build this expansive lawn and park on the west side of the Capitol building, and we’re seeing more and more interest in groups gathering here, and we’re seeing more groups using this pedestrian walkway already,” said John Bollman with the Michigan State Capitol Commission.

The park would also include an amphitheater for concerts and presentations and a sculpture garden.

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.