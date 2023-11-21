MSU provides update on solar carport’s energy efficiency on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) is home to one of the largest solar carports in the country.

It was a project that was spearheaded back in 2017, helping the university generate electricity and save money. The university installed the panels to help save the environment and reduce emissions and energy costs, and officials said the panels are on track to do all of those things.

The campus carport produces 10.5 megawatts of energy—at its peak, it can power about 1,500 to 1,800 homes.

MSU Director of Sustainability Chip Amoe said the solar panels are expected to save over $10 million in energy costs over 25 years for the school.

“We expect it to generate around 5.5% of the total campus energy use, but there are times in July when it could power up to 6% or so of the power in the peak times of July,” said Amoe.

Amoe said the university is working on other sustainability projects across the campus. To help reduce energy, they’re replacing old equipment in buildings and recalibrating HVAC systems.

MSU has a strategic plan in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. The university is also hoping to be climate-neutral by 2050.

