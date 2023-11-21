Advertise With Us

MSU Basketball off to California

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team departed for Palm Springs, California Tuesday to prepare for Thursday’s game against rugged Arizona. The 21st ranked Spartans have a 3-2 season record. The game is set for 4pm Michigan time Thursday, immediately following the Detroit Lions game at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers. Both games will be televised by Fox. MSU coach Tom Izzo says it is a long trip for just one game and hopes his freshmen can adjust to the time zone adjustments.

