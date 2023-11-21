Advertise With Us

More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 handguns were stolen from a store in southwestern Michigan after the manager was held at gunpoint outside his home and forced to reveal how to turn off the alarm, authorities said.

The guns were recovered and two men were arrested last Friday, a day after the brazen heist at Dunham’s Sports near Benton Harbor, a federal agent said in a court filing.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten planned to discuss the case at a news conference Tuesday.

A Dunham’s manager told investigators he was confronted Thursday night, blindfolded and placed in the rear seat of a car, said Mallorie Campbell of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“One of the subjects held a gun to his head and made him reveal the passcode to the alarm at the store,” Campbell wrote.

Store video shows a man later disabling the alarm system and filling two coolers with 123 handguns, Campbell said.

Investigators got the name of a suspect after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app, the agent said.

The two men in custody are brothers. The complaint charges them with four crimes, including gun theft.

Campbell said they admitted their roles during interviews with investigators.

