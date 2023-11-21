Mid-Michigan organization provides hearty Thanksgiving meal to families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army in Lansing is offering a sit-down Thanksgiving meal.

The food is cooked, the tables are set, and the volunteers are ready to serve a hot meal to people like Elton Johnson.

“I’ve been coming here for years and taking part in the free meals that they give.” Johnson said he’s grateful for the Salvation Army’s free meals and resources because they’ve helped him get back on his feet.

He said there was a time when this Thanksgiving meal was the only food he could get. “Just to participate, enjoy, relate to the people that are here, it’s great for me because I have been in a position where this was my only meal.”

On Monday, the Salvation Army resumed its sit-down community Thanksgiving meal breaking bread and giving thanks. The servers were volunteers from Rehmann.

“So, I think we have about 25 volunteers from Rehmann today,” said Kris Burak, Financial Advisor and Managing Principal at Rehmann.

The Thanksgiving meal was made complete with live music and a vendor to help people get internet access.

“Families have medical appointments. They have to get to and from. They have to have daycare. They have to have reliable access to connecting to others.”

Johnson said he doesn’t go without food too often these days.

Whether its resources, clothing, or a hot meal, the Salvation Army said no one will be left behind for the holidays.

