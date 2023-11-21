Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Lowering bills as you turn up the heat

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - It’s likely that you have already turned on the heat in your home.

As you increase the temperature on your thermostat to stay warm during the colder months, you may also plug in more decorations to make your home festive for the holidays.

However, the amount of energy that you consume can have an impact on your utility bill.

Joining us today is Dick Peffley, the General Manager for the Lansing Board of Water and Light, to discuss why Mid-Michigan Matters.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

