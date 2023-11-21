Michigan voters on future elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more voters cast a ballot in the last two elections.

Despite this, experts said the 2024 presidential race could lead to more voters sitting out.

“I think it’s fair to say that there is discontent among having the same likely choices in 2024 that we had in 2020 about between two not very popular candidates,” said Matt Grossmann, MSU political. “So I think that is kind of driving this low level of attention right now we’re going to do possibly the same election over among two candidates that aren’t all that popular.”

Michigan’s 2024 presidential primary is set to be held in February of 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.