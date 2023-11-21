Advertise With Us

Michigan Basketball Off to Battle 4 Atlantis

Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)(Ian Walton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s men’s basketball team is back in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Michigan, 3-1, faces Memphis, 3-0, at 5pm Wednesday. The game will be seen on ESPN2. Michigan and Memphis stand 2-2 in the all time series. All four games have been part of a pre Big Ten tournament. Michigan won its first three games easily before losing to Long Beach State 94-86 at Crisler Center.

