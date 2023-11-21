Mason Set For Title Football Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School football coach Gary Houghton hopes to keep this as normal a week as possible for the 47 players who will dress for the state title game this Sunday at Ford Field. Houghton says they all will eat Thanksgiving dinner with their families after a Thursday morning practice. The team will depart by bus at 8:30am Sunday for the division three title game at 12:30pm against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. That team has a 12-1 record and Mason is 12-0.

