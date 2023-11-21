Advertise With Us

Mason Set For Title Football Game

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School football coach Gary Houghton hopes to keep this as normal a week as possible for the 47 players who will dress for the state title game this Sunday at Ford Field. Houghton says they all will eat Thanksgiving dinner with their families after a Thursday morning practice. The team will depart by bus at 8:30am Sunday for the division three title game at 12:30pm against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. That team has a 12-1 record and Mason is 12-0.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting
Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball off to California
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player
Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Michigan Basketball Off to Battle 4 Atlantis
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, center right, poses for a photograph with the team...
Big Honor For MSU Hockey Goalie