I-69 lanes in Eaton, Calhoun counties reopening after three years of construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After three years of construction, the I-69 project in Eaton and Calhoun counties is wrapping up in time for Thanksgiving.

I-69 to I-94 in Marshall to Island Highway in Charlotte is reopening before Thanksgiving Day. Over the last three years, the state invested $210 million to rebuild 25 miles of the interstate.

Officials said even though this project is nearly complete, some bridge work will be completed in 2024 that was put on hold this year because of weather.

