Gov. Whitmer signs legislation preventing abusers from owning guns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation on Monday that will prevent people convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun for eight years following their conviction.

Earlier this year, the Governor signed bills that require universal background checks for all purchases and for guns to be stored properly.

