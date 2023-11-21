First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -First Alert: You may find a few slick spots on roadways and sidewalks north and west of Lansing early today. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 10 A.M. for Gratiot and Montcalm Counties.

Low pressure over Indiana this morning will continue to move to the northeast and keep the rain going across the area today. Temperatures today will not move much with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Wind gusts near 25 MPH will be possible at times. Scattered rain showers remain possible this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 30s.

An extended period of dry weather is expected Wednesday through the weekend. Wednesday Starts off with some cloud cover, but some breaks should develop in the clouds Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 40s. Thanksgiving Day is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday through the weekend. High temperatures each day Friday through the weekend will be in the upper 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2023

Average High: 45º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1913

Lansing Record Low: -4° 1880

Jackson Record High: 69º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1987

