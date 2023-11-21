Advertise With Us

Crews respond to fire on N Capitol Avenue in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire on N Capitol Avenue in Lansing on Tuesday morning.

News 10 arrived at the scene at the 800 block of N Capitol Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 and saw fire crews putting out the fire at a two-story building. There was smoke coming out of the windows as crews continued to put out the flames.

Roads are closed between westbound M-43 and W Madison Street as crews extinguish the fire.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. News 10 is reaching out to officials to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

