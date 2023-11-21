Crews respond to fire on N Capitol Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire on N Capitol Avenue in Lansing on Tuesday morning.

News 10 arrived at the scene at the 800 block of N Capitol Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 and saw fire crews putting out the fire at a two-story building. There was smoke coming out of the windows as crews continued to put out the flames.

Roads are closed between westbound M-43 and W Madison Street as crews extinguish the fire.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. News 10 is reaching out to officials to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.