Counterfeit goods on the rise ahead of Black Friday

(Visa Inc.)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clothing and shoes are the most commonly purchased counterfeit items.

That’s according to researchers at Michigan State’s College of Communications Arts and Sciences.

Researchers say social media and online retail are a hotbeds for counterfeit goods since the pandemic, and the huge growth in E-commerce.

Seven in ten people were conned into buying fake products online.

“If you see something that looks fishy, if you see misspellings or pictures that look a little off to stop and not buy. Also, it is important to go to the manufacturer’s website and maybe spend a few more dollars, but get the authentic product,” said Professor Saleem Alhabash.

He also said you should report any bad transactions to the platform where you bought it and also tell the Federal Trade Commission.

