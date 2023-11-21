Advertise With Us

Construction pausing for easier commute for Thanksgiving travelers

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving is on Thursday and millions of people will be driving or flying to get to their holiday destinations.

AAA estimates that 1.5 million Michiganders will travel by car in 2023. However, Michigan’s highways are covered with orange barrels and lane reductions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said to make it easier for drivers, construction projects will be paused for Thanksgiving Day. Drivers should still slow down and be mindful of their surroundings.

Aaron Jenkins, an MDOT Spokesperson, said, “We are aware of the holidays, so we try to slow things down and allow people to go from point A to point B. So you’ll notice that we do still have a couple of projects that are still going on, but primarily most of the projects have wrapped up for the season or those that haven’t will wrap up in December.”

As a reminder, drivers should put their phones down when they’re behind the wheel. It is illegal in Michigan to be on your cell phone while driving.

If someone gets caught with a phone in their hand and it’s their first offense, they will have to pay a fine of $100 or complete 16 hours of community service.

