Advertise With Us

Comcast customers may experience 911 service interruptions in Mid-Michigan

(WIBW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Ingham County Alerts said Comcast VOIP customers may experience some 911 service interruptions on Tuesday in Ingham county and the central Michigan area.

According to officials, Comcast advised residents may experience possible 911 service interruptions. Those who can’t reach 911 can dial 517-272-6002 or the non-emergency line at 517-272-6026.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan
Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting
Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer signs legislation preventing abusers from owning guns
Rain drops on windshield with leaf
Grab an umbrella, it’s a rainy Tuesday! Plus, what we’re working on
Residents displaced after apartment fire on N Capitol Avenue in Lansing
Construction pausing for easier commute for Thanksgiving travelers