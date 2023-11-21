Advertise With Us

Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner in Lansing for those in need

A free store was also set up for donations to support those in need.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mount Hope Church in Lansing held a Thanksgiving community dinner on Tuesday, where families were able to enjoy a hot meal.

The church worked with several nonprofits and businesses in the area. They provided free meals for homeless and vulnerable people.

A free store was also set up for donations to support those in need.

“We have approximately 160 families in the shelters, and 60 of them are kids. And then we have other families that are in other shelters, living in their cars, living in hotels, so this is a great way for them come have community, get fed a great meal, and also get fed some hope,” said volunteer Linda Hughson.

All leftover food from the event was delivered to the homeless population at Reutter Park in Lansing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting
Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

Latest News

Generic photo of a nurse
Nursing and health care worker shortage in Michigan continues to surge
Residents displaced after apartment fire on N Capitol Avenue in Lansing
What the Tech? Low tech gift ideas
Counterfeit goods on the rise ahead of Black Friday