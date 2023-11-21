Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner in Lansing for those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mount Hope Church in Lansing held a Thanksgiving community dinner on Tuesday, where families were able to enjoy a hot meal.

The church worked with several nonprofits and businesses in the area. They provided free meals for homeless and vulnerable people.

A free store was also set up for donations to support those in need.

“We have approximately 160 families in the shelters, and 60 of them are kids. And then we have other families that are in other shelters, living in their cars, living in hotels, so this is a great way for them come have community, get fed a great meal, and also get fed some hope,” said volunteer Linda Hughson.

All leftover food from the event was delivered to the homeless population at Reutter Park in Lansing.

