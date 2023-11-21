Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman hockey goalie Trey Augustine has been named the Big Ten’s first star of the week. Augustine was in net for both MSU wins at home last week end over then top ranked Wisconsin, 4-2 and 3-2. MSU now has a 10-3-1 record and plays at Minnesota twice this week end, Friday night and Sunday afternoon. MSU gets a bye week next week. Augustine has started 13 of MSU’s 14 games thus far this season.

