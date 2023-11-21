Advertise With Us

Big Ten Honor For MSU Hockey Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman hockey goalie Trey Augustine has been named the Big Ten’s first star of the week. Augustine was in net for both MSU wins at home last week end over then top ranked Wisconsin, 4-2 and 3-2. MSU now has a 10-3-1 record and plays at Minnesota twice this week end, Friday night and Sunday afternoon. MSU gets a bye week next week. Augustine has started 13 of MSU’s 14 games thus far this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after shooting at Lansing apartment complex
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting
Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

Latest News

Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin (0) scores a basket during an NCAA basketball game between...
Michigan Basketball Off to Battle 4 Atlantis
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, center right, poses for a photograph with the team...
Big Honor For MSU Hockey Goalie
J.J. McCarthy’s meditation routine helps him clear mind to lead No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Playoff football in both Sections 3 and 10 were on the docket Friday night.
All Three Mid Michigan Football Teams Play Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Barnett Says He Wants MSU Head Coaching Job