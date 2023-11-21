Advertise With Us

Big Honor For MSU Hockey Goalie

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, center right, poses for a photograph with the team...
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, center right, poses for a photograph with the team after his perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has been hired as the new bench coach for the New York Yankees. He would assist returning manager Aaron Boone. The Yankees finished 82-80 last season. Ausmus has held a variety of jobs at several major league teams.

