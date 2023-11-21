Big Honor For MSU Hockey Goalie

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has been hired as the new bench coach for the New York Yankees. He would assist returning manager Aaron Boone. The Yankees finished 82-80 last season. Ausmus has held a variety of jobs at several major league teams.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.