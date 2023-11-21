Advertise With Us

Arrest made in 2021 disappearance, murder of Lenawee County woman

Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.(WTVG)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police arrested a suspect in connection to the 2021 disappearance and murder of a Lenawee County woman.

Police are withholding the suspect’s name pending arraignment, MSP said on Twitter/X.

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing in April 2021. She was last seen in Lenawee County. She was 52 when she disappeared.

Previously, her husband was sent to 93 days in jail for contempt of court. I

