All 9 aboard military plane that overshot runway escaped injury, Hawaii official says

FILE - The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.(US Navy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to a downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay on Monday, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people on board made it safely to shore and there were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

