AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

(AAA)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in select states, including Michigan, for those with car trouble or as a free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go can provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius. The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

AAA said appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokeswoman. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The service will be provided from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

