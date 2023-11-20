WEATHER EXTRA: Rain returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday will be dry, but we’ll notice a change from the weekend with mostly cloudy skies back in place across the area. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the next storm system heading our way.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 20, 2023

Average High: 45º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1930

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1880

Jackson Record High: 72º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1951

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.