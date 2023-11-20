Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Rain returns

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the next storm system heading our way.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday will be dry, but we’ll notice a change from the weekend with mostly cloudy skies back in place across the area. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the next storm system heading our way.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 20, 2023

  • Average High: 45º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 67° 1930
  • Lansing Record Low: 5° 1880
  • Jackson Record High: 72º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1951

