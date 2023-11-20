Studio 10 Tidbit: National Puzzle and Game Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Game and Puzzle Week is from November 20 to November 26, spanning Thanksgiving week!

It is perfect timing because it’s meant to encourage families to spend more time together.

On Studio 10 we shared some fun facts about our favorite games like:

A Connect Four Board game has 4,531,985,219,092 possible different positions.

The longest Monopoly game ever went on for 70 straight days and Operation was invested by a sophomore at the University of Illinois in 1962 as part of a class assignment to invest a game or toy.

For more fun facts visit the East Lansing Public Library or visit: www.elpl.org/

