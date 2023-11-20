Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim reacts to Lions and their best record in 60+ years

Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Lions and their comeback win over Chicago, putting them at 8-2 for the 1st time since JFK was president.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Detroit Lions and their comeback win over Chicago, putting them at 8-2 for the first time since JFK was president. Plus we take a look at some high school football action and see which area teams are headed to Ford Field.

