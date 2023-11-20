Advertise With Us

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

Okemos art studio holds holiday art fair
East Lansing Public Library holds ‘Dino Day’
cloudy sky and no leaves on trees
Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of today’s top stories
Bonhams said the "once-in-a-lifetime" Crown Auction exhibition will open Jan. 11, 2024, with a...
‘The Crown’ auction will feature costumes, props and furniture from the hit Netflix show