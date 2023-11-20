Potter Park Zoo turns on the lights for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The lights were on at Potter Park Zoo for a Wonderland of Lights.

People in Lansing got to see thousands of sparkling lights transform the zoo into a magical holiday paradise.

Visitors stepped into festively illuminated pathways, basking in the warm and inviting glow of twinkling lights. Holiday music was played throughout the zoo for visitors.

The volunteer coordinator of Potter Park Zoo said the lights are meant to show off part of the park.

The lights will be on Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 23.

