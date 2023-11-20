Advertise With Us

Potter Park Zoo turns on the lights for the holidays

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The lights were on at Potter Park Zoo for a Wonderland of Lights.

People in Lansing got to see thousands of sparkling lights transform the zoo into a magical holiday paradise.

Visitors stepped into festively illuminated pathways, basking in the warm and inviting glow of twinkling lights. Holiday music was played throughout the zoo for visitors.

The volunteer coordinator of Potter Park Zoo said the lights are meant to show off part of the park.

The lights will be on Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 23.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Standout Green Passes Away

Latest News

Shopping small business before Black Friday in Mid-Michigan
Michigan Junior Masters Association host bowling event in Lansing area
In November 2022, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared the Saturday following Black Friday, Small...
Shopping small business before Black Friday in Mid-Michigan
Potter Park Zoo turns on the lights for the holidays
Potter Park Zoo turns on the lights for the holidays