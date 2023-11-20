Advertise With Us

Okemos art studio holds holiday art fair

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Communities in Mid-Michigan are beginning to show their creativity as the seasons change.

The Holiday Art Fair was held at Art Unlimited in Okemos on Saturday night—the fair showcased several local Art Unlimited artists’ selection of holiday gifts.

“We have Cat Connection here, and we have a whole bunch of people, not just artists, but other artists,” said Anne O’Connor, the organizer. “People in the community that have actually donated some gifts, and it’s a silent auction. All that money is going right to them directly, and they’re up in our front corner there.”

Some of the art included little ornaments to bigger-priced items.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

East Lansing Public Library holds ‘Dino Day’
cloudy sky and no leaves on trees
Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of today’s top stories
Michigan officials urge caution when purchasing venison online
Jackson Police Department hands out free turkeys
Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) is pulled down in the backfield by Michigan State...
WATCH: Coach Barnett on win in Indiana, facing Penn State in Detroit