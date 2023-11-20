Okemos art studio holds holiday art fair

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Communities in Mid-Michigan are beginning to show their creativity as the seasons change.

The Holiday Art Fair was held at Art Unlimited in Okemos on Saturday night—the fair showcased several local Art Unlimited artists’ selection of holiday gifts.

“We have Cat Connection here, and we have a whole bunch of people, not just artists, but other artists,” said Anne O’Connor, the organizer. “People in the community that have actually donated some gifts, and it’s a silent auction. All that money is going right to them directly, and they’re up in our front corner there.”

Some of the art included little ornaments to bigger-priced items.

