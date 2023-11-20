Officials urge drivers to prepare cars before holiday travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and millions of people will be getting on the road to head to their holiday destinations.

According to AAA, 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, and most will be traveling by car to see their family and friends.

AAA expects to rescue over 360,000 stranded motorists nationwide over the holiday weekend. Officials said the most common reasons why drivers have to be towed is because of flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

Officials recommend drivers to check their tires before heading out on the highway and pay attention to the car’s tire pressure. AAA said do not forget to check the car’s spare tire in case it’s needed.

Drivers should also check the car battery to ensure it’s working properly. A car battery typically lasts three to five years—if the car is slow to start or the headlights are dim, those are signs the battery should be checked out.

If drivers need to pull over for car issues, AAA offered some safety tips drivers should follow:

Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely as possible to create more distance between the driver’s car and passing traffic

Turn hazard lights on so other drivers are aware

If drivers need to get out of their car, watch for oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, remain alert and close the door

Officials also recommend for travelers to have an emergency kit when traveling. The kit should have a flashlight, batteries, a first-aid kit and non-perishable food.

With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA is reminding motorists to slow down and move over for first responders, tow trucks and any motorist with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.