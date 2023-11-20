Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey Rises in National Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two game week end sweep against then top ranked Wisconsin, Michigan State’s hockey team has risen from 11th to seventh in this week’s national poll. The Badgers fell to sixth after 4-2 and 3-2 setbacks in Munn Arena. MSU is now 10-3-1 on the season and plays this Friday and Sunday at Minnesota, currently ranked eighth. The Spartans then have a bye week before hosting Notre Dame for two games the week end of December 8-9.

