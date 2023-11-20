Advertise With Us

Michigan officials urge caution when purchasing venison online

(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s regular firearm deer season started on Nov. 15. During and immediately following the season, officials said there is often an uptick in illegal venison sales through online marketplaces.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) urges caution when purchasing venison, processed specialty venison products or any meats from unlicensed facilities, especially online marketplaces.

“Many people assume food items sold online are from licensed and inspected companies, but this is not always the case,” said Jennifer Bonsky, MDARD Food and Dairy Division acting director. “Before you buy any food, and at this time of year, particularly venison, make sure the food was processed at a facility licensed by MDARD. Our staff works tirelessly to make sure businesses are following the law to keep your food safe and family healthy.”

Food products that are not adequately prepared or handled can become contaminated with organisms like E. coli—which can cause severe illness or even death. Purchasing foods from a licensed and inspected source and properly preparing, cooking, and storing foods help reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

In Michigan, there are a few ways to legally sell venison, elk meat and meat from other cervids. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) licenses and regulates game ranches statewide. Deer and elk from these DNR-licensed facilities can be processed at a meat processing facility licensed and inspected by MDARD and sold through MDARD-licensed retail grocery stores or wholesale facilities, with proper labeling, as required under the Michigan Food Law.

MDARD-licensed meat processors can accept hunter-harvested deer and process it into ground meat or sausage, where fat from other animals and spices are added. They can also create value-added meat items like jerky, smoked meats, etc., but this requires a special variance issued by MDARD and a food establishment license.

Hunters can take their deer to a custom meat processor that does not have a license if the venison is cut and wrapped, but this meat must be marked as “Not for Sale” and used for personal use/consumption by the hunter. The hunter can share this meat with friends and family, but it cannot resold. The processor must be licensed if further processing, like grinding with added fat, sausage making, or smoking is needed.

“The best way to tell if venison being offered for sale is being sold legally is to look at the label,” said Bonsky. “A proper label will list ingredients, the weight of the product, the name, address and contact of the licensed food business, and have a ‘best by’ date, if needed. You can also ask to see a copy of the seller’s food license.”

Visit Michigan’s official website for more food safety tips and information. MDARD also has a venison processing guide for retail food establishments. Visit the DNR’s deer hunting page for information about hunting seasons, licensing and more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

Jackson Police Department hands out free turkeys
Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) is pulled down in the backfield by Michigan State...
WATCH: Coach Barnett on win in Indiana, facing Penn State in Detroit
The Jackson Police Department hosted a turkey drive-thru to help families get a turkey on the...
Jackson Police Department hands out free turkeys
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the winning name for the turkey pardon naming contest.
Winning name for Turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer announced