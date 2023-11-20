Michigan Junior Masters Association host bowling event in Lansing area

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Some of the best youth bowlers from around the state were in Watertown Township on Sunday at Royal Scot Golf and Bowl.

The Michigan Junior Masters Association hosted the event. The two-day bowling competition featured youth bowlers and their adult partners from around Michigan. Organizers said this event was worth all the time and effort for the kids and alumni who participated.

The tournament director says the kids have had a lot of practice and are ready for events like this. He added the event is all about cooperation in the game.

“It’s all about teamwork. It’s learning how to bowl as a team, how to communicate as a team, and really just execute as a team,” said Redmond. “Looking out for your partner, watching what the lanes are doing, and helping your partner out.”

Redmond said 105 teams and 210 bowlers competed in the event. He says the event brings people together.

“I get to guys that I bowled with, back in 99, 2001, 2002 era. They’re bowling with their kids; their kids are now involved with this. My kids are involved with it,” said Redmond. The bowling family is very unique and it’s awesome. So when everybody gets together and it’s almost like a big reunion.”

