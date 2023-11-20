Michigan Department of Transportation taking comments on Williamston road project proposal

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is taking comments on a proposed road diet in Williamston.

The proposed project is a four-to-three-lane conversion on M-43 in Williamston.

Community members and local businesses are invited to speak from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13 via an online comment form.

The project aims to convert a four-lane highway to a three-lane highway from West Zimmer Rd. to Block St, and One block north and south of M-43 on Putman St. This conversion is called a road diet.

Road diets can make roadways safer, MDOT says.

