Listeria reported in fruit sold in Michigan

Recalled peaches tied to a Listeria outbreak.
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -One person is dead and ten are in the hospital due to an outbreak of listeria in fruit.

Peaches, nectarines and plums sold in at least seven states have been contaminated with listeria, including Michigan.

The fruit was distributed by HMC Farms. HMC recalled the fruits in 2022 and 2023. These fruits are not being sold in stores but may still be in people’s homes.

If you have any peaches, nectarines or plums from HMC Farms, throw them away immediately.

If you eat any of the recalled fruit, call your healthcare provider right away.

Listeria symptoms include fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or infection in fetuses. For people 65 and older or for people with tweaked immune systems, listeria can be fatal.

