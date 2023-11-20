Advertise With Us

Lansing police investigating shooting at apartment complex

Waverly park shooting
Waverly park shooting(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating a shooting on the south side of Lansing.

Police say the shooting occurred on the southwest side of Lansing at Waverly Park Apartments.

No one is in custody. It’s unclear if there are any injuries or deaths at this time.

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

