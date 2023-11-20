Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was shot and killed in Lansing on Saturday. Now, police have determined her identity.

35-year-old Shamika Parker was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Parker was found on the 2800 block of Averill Drive between Brisbane and Sandhurst Drive.

Police believe the shooting is not random and that there is no threat to the public.

