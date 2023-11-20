Advertise With Us

Lansing police identify woman killed in weekend shooting

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva | File image)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was shot and killed in Lansing on Saturday. Now, police have determined her identity.

35-year-old Shamika Parker was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Parker was found on the 2800 block of Averill Drive between Brisbane and Sandhurst Drive.

Police believe the shooting is not random and that there is no threat to the public.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

Lansing organization hands out warm clothing to those in need
Okemos art studio holds holiday art fair
East Lansing Public Library holds ‘Dino Day’
cloudy sky and no leaves on trees
Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of today’s top stories