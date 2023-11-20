Lansing organization hands out warm clothing to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More women and children will now be better prepared when facing the cold.

On Sunday afternoon, a local organization handed out warm clothing to those in need. The event took place at the Transformations Gems Power Center.

Women’s and Children’s coats, boots and warm clothing were given away by the organization CommunityCauseKids. People who attended were also given hot tea and coffee while they were there. One person said their mission is to help women through economic hardships.

“Our whole mission is around supporting women to start and grow their businesses that create systems, legacies, and become recession-proof,” said Carmen Thomas, the founder and director. “We partner with like Case Credit Union. They’ve supported us. We’ve been around since 2018.”

The nonprofit said they could buy the clothes thanks to a grant they received.

