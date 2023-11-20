Advertise With Us

Lansing organization hands out warm clothing to those in need

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More women and children will now be better prepared when facing the cold.

On Sunday afternoon, a local organization handed out warm clothing to those in need. The event took place at the Transformations Gems Power Center.

Women’s and Children’s coats, boots and warm clothing were given away by the organization CommunityCauseKids. People who attended were also given hot tea and coffee while they were there. One person said their mission is to help women through economic hardships.

“Our whole mission is around supporting women to start and grow their businesses that create systems, legacies, and become recession-proof,” said Carmen Thomas, the founder and director. “We partner with like Case Credit Union. They’ve supported us. We’ve been around since 2018.”

The nonprofit said they could buy the clothes thanks to a grant they received.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

Okemos art studio holds holiday art fair
East Lansing Public Library holds ‘Dino Day’
cloudy sky and no leaves on trees
Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of today’s top stories
Michigan officials urge caution when purchasing venison online
Jackson Police Department hands out free turkeys