Homer Community Schools closed due to boil water advisory

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOMER, Mich. (WILX) - Homer Community Schools is closed Monday due to a boil water advisory in effect for the village of Homer.

The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday. The boil water advisory was issued Saturday in Homer because of a drop in water pressure that may have allowed for bacterial contamination.

The Department of Public Works said water is now pumping at normal levels, but the boil water advisory will likely stay in place until Tuesday morning.

