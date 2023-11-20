Holloman Scores 17 as No. 18 Michigan State Beats Alcorn State, 81-49

East Lansing, Mich. – Sophomore guard Tre Holloman scored a career-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 18 Michigan State had nine different players score en route to an 81-49 win over Alcorn State on Sunday evening. Holloman scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half and hit 6-of-7 shots from the floor, including all five of his 3-point attempts. Junior guard Jaden Akins scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists, senior guard A.J. Hoggard added points, five rebounds and four assists and freshman forward Coen Carr added 11 points and three rebounds.

Record

Michigan State, winners of three of its last four games, improves to 3-2 overall while Alcorn State falls to 1-3 overall.

Recap

Michigan State went into the half with a 44-16 lead, with Holloman pacing the way with 12 points as nine different players scored and the Spartans connected on 53.8 percent of their field goals (14-of-26) and 54.5 percent of their 3-pointers (6-of-11).

Alcorn State had a pair of leads in the opening three minutes, with a layup from Jeremiah Kendall giving the Braves a 2-0 lead and a 3-pointer form Jeremiah Gambrell making it 5-3 lead.

MSU responded with 11-straight points, including a 3-pointer from Akins and back-to-back shots from Hollman as the Spartans took a 14-5 lead and forced the Braves to call a timeout.

The Braves went nearly six minutes without a field goal as MSU extended its lead to 16 points, 24-8, on another trey from Holloman.

A layup from graduate forward Malik Hall gave MSU a 20-point lead, 30-10, and that was part of a 14-0 run that extended the lead to 30 points, 40-10, on a jumper from Fears with 6:28 left.

Carr hit a free throw with one minute left to give the Spartans a 44-16 lead.

Up Next

Michigan State hits the road for a Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 23, playing No 3 Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palms Springs, Calif. The game will air live on FOX and tips off at 4 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.