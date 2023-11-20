East Lansing Public Library holds ‘Dino Day’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The popular East Lansing Public Library Dino Day returned over the weekend.

People came out to enjoy an open-house-style event with interactive activities exploring dinosaurs and other creatures from millions of years ago.

“People are excited. And dinosaurs are sort of a timeless, really curiosity-inspiring sort of thing. So they sell themselves, but it sounds like everybody’s having a really good time and curious to learn more and explore,” said the STEAM director Eric Berling.

The paleontology club was there and brought cool specimens from campus of fossil replicas.

