Advertise With Us

East Lansing Public Library holds ‘Dino Day’

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The popular East Lansing Public Library Dino Day returned over the weekend.

People came out to enjoy an open-house-style event with interactive activities exploring dinosaurs and other creatures from millions of years ago.

“People are excited. And dinosaurs are sort of a timeless, really curiosity-inspiring sort of thing. So they sell themselves, but it sounds like everybody’s having a really good time and curious to learn more and explore,” said the STEAM director Eric Berling.

The paleontology club was there and brought cool specimens from campus of fossil replicas.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from Lansing and Eaton County on the scene at Lansing Township apartment
Woman found dead after shooting in the area of Averill Drive in Lansing
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
November 18, 2023 - High School Football Semifinals Highlights
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

Latest News

Lansing organization hands out warm clothing to those in need
Okemos art studio holds holiday art fair
cloudy sky and no leaves on trees
Cloudy skies on Monday ahead of rain showers, and a preview of today’s top stories
Michigan officials urge caution when purchasing venison online